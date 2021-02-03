Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB arrests actor's former colleague and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's acquaintance, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, in connection with a drug case.

Pawar was detained and being questioned by the probe agency since Tuesday. The agency has found incriminating evidence against Pawar in connection with their ongoing drug-related probe.

NCB sources stated that they were looking out for Pawar, who was on the run after his anticipatory bail was rejected. The investigations revealed that Pawar allegedly provided drugs to the late actor.

Sources said that they will investigate if Pawar was involved in fuelling the habit. "Investigations revealed that Pawar provided bud or curated marijuana to the actor," said a senior NCB officer. The agency is scanning evidence from Pawar’s laptop and mobile phone related to the case.

Pawar was under the scanner of the agency when the probe was initiated last year. Subsequently, Pawar approached the court and sought anticipatory bail, which has been rejected. Pawar has briefly worked with the actor in the past. "Pawar was associated with Rajput's dream project," said the officer.

He has been arrested under the scanner of the agency to probe violations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). NCB has been probing one of the most talked about cases of last year linked to the death of Rajput.

The agency has been scanning the alleged network of several drug peddlers and the source of drugs. The alleged drug consumption and trafficking with high profile personalities is seen as an extended probe in the case linked with the death of Rajput.

The agency has also kept a close watch on the drug peddling activity in areas in western suburbs such as Andheri, Khar, Bandra, Santacruz and Juhu, which is home to several Bollywood and entertainment personalities.