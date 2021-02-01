In Pics: Rhea Chakraborty visits the same gym she used to go with Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were spotted at the same gym she used to go to with her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Check out the pictures below.
Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 as part of the probe, and granted bail after a month on October 7.
She will soon be seen in the suspense drama "Chehre" alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumi Jaffery directorial also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.
In an interview, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”
“Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he added.
Besides, Rumi, Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan also spoke in support of Rhea.
In a response to a Twitter user who stated that Rhea has "possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood", Soni wrote: "She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design.
"Why won't anyone work with her? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway," she added.