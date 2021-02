In Pics: Rhea Chakraborty visits the same gym she used to go with Sushant Singh Rajput

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8 as part of the probe, and granted bail after a month on October 7.

She will soon be seen in the suspense drama "Chehre" alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumi Jaffery directorial also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

In an interview, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

“Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he added.