Survey: 56% parents say packaged food advertisements targeting kids reason behind increased junk food consumption in them

Mumbai: The LocalCircles, leading Community Social Media, in its survey conducted on the occasion of Children's Day, said 56% of parents surveyed say if their children did not come across packaged food advertisements targeting children, they would demand, consume less unhealthy packaged food. Nearly 92% citizens surveyed in favour of the Government having a rule that prohibits brands from targeting children via advertisements of packaged foods.

The survey received over 24,000 responses from consumers located in 304 districts of India. 61% respondents were men while 39% respondents were women.

In all, 47% respondents were from tier 1, 31% from tier 2 and 22% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts. With Unilever already committing to not portraying children in their advertisements, it is time that all Indian companies in the business of packaged food implement the same, said the LocalCircles.

The first question asked to the patents, “If your children/grandchildren (under the age of 16) did not come across packaged food advertisements targeting children, would they demand and consume less amounts of unhealthy packaged food?”

In response, the majority, 56% of parents said “Yes, absolutely”. Only 12% said “no, they will consume the same”. 18% said “May be” and 14% did not have an opinion.

On an aggregate basis, 56% of parents surveyed said that if their children did not come across packaged food advertisements targeting children, they would demand/consume a lesser amount of unhealthy packaged food. This question in the survey received 12,569 responses.

Put age limits

The next question to consumers was, “Some global packaged food companies are starting to take an approach to not target children under the age of 16 via their advertising. Should the Government of India also make rules where packaged food companies in India are not permitted to target children under-16 via their advertisements?”

In response, the majority, 81% of consumers said “Yes, this must be done” and another 11% said “Yes, this must be done but for children 12 and under”. Only 4% said “No, this must not be done as a rule and let packaged food companies do it voluntary” and 4% couldn’t say.

On an aggregate basis, 92% of citizens surveyed are in favour of the Government bringing a rule that prohibits brands from targeting children via advertisements of packaged foods. This question in the survey received 12,408 responses.

According to the LocalCircles Founder Mr Sachin Taparia, often children are used in marketing campaigns to promote products, including packaged foods like ice-cream, chocolate, chips, juice to influence children who in turn persuade their parents into making purchases guided by their choice.

‘’For at least four decades, this has been a tried and tested promotional tool used by both Indian and multinational companies seeking to push sales of a variety of products right from fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) to foods and beverages."

Significant rise in consumption of packaged foods in children

He added, "In the case of packaged goods ranging from biscuits to soft drinks and chips to chocolates - there has been a significant rise in consumption of packaged foods among children, and it continues to have adverse effects on their health as it contains a high amount of sugar, salt and unhealthy fat ingredients.’’

Mr Taparia said that child specialists hint that those children with a habit of eating packaged foods develop obesity at an early age and even attention deficiency hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The World Obesity Federation predicts that over 27 million children in India may suffer from obesity by 2030.