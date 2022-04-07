Supriya Sule meets Union Cabinet Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw over eviction notices sent to Daund residents in Pune

NCP leader Supriya Sule met Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union cabinet minister for Railways and brought into his notice that individuals residing in the vicinity of the railway line in Daund near Pune are receiving eviction notices.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She requested that the individuals who have received these notices must be provided alternate living quarters and proper compensation should be provided to them.

She demanded the Railway Minister to kindly consider the proposal given by Baramati Municipal Council of waiving off the lease asked by the Railways for the patch of road which would be constructed from Teen Hatti Chowk to Court Building in Baramati.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:31 PM IST