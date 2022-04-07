Watch: Eyes locked, Shashi Tharoor-Supriya Sule's conversation during Parliament session goes viral

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and NCP MP Supriya Sule caught the attention of netizens during a session at the Lok Sabha. In a viral video, Tharoor was spotted leaning over his designated chair to speak to Baramati MP.

In the background, senior leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was seen delivering his speech.

Twitter user named Farrago Abdullah shared the video with instead of original audio, he used the chartbuster track Srivalli from the Allu arjun-starrer movie Pushpa

Tharoor’s smiling face and leaning posture towards Sule, engrossed in the conversation, sparked a flurry of reactions. Netizens also made some hilarious memes regarding the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:21 PM IST