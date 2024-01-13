Sunday Mega Block On 14-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Harbour & Western Lines, No Disruption On Central Line; Full Schedule Here

FPJ

Mumbai, January 13: The Mumbai local train services on Harbour and Western lines will be affected on Sunday, January 14, due to a mega block and a jumbo block. However, there will be no disruption on Central and Transharbour lines. The Central Railway will conduct a mega block on Harbour line. Similarly, the Western Railway is scheduled to hold a jumbo block on Western line.

On Harbour line, the services between Vadala Road and Mankhurd stations will remain suspended from 11 am to 4 pm due to the mega block. Consequently, local train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi will be cancelled during the mega block period. The services on CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon route will remain unaffected.

For Harbour line passengers' convenience, the Central Railway will allow them to travel via local trains on Transharbour and Central lines from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Sunday Mega Block Schedule For Harbour Line

Jumbo Block On Western Line

The Western Railway will conduct a five-hour jumbo block on Western line on Sunday, January 14. Due to the jumbo block, all up and down fast line trains will be operated on slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10 am to 3 pm. The jumbo block will be carried out for maintenance work of railway tracks, signal system and overhead equipment, said the Western Railway.