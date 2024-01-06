 Sunday Mega Block On 07-01-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central & Harbour Lines, No Disruption On Western Part; Full Schedule Here
Representational image

Mumbai, January 6: Commuters travelling though local trains in Mumbai might face inconvenience on Sunday, January 7 as there will be a mega block on Central, Harbour and Transharbour lines. The Sunday mega block on Central, Harbour and Transharbour lines will start around 11 am and continue till around 4:15 pm. No mega block will be carried out on Western and Uran lines.

The Central Railway will operate a mega block on Matunga-Mulund Up and Down fast lines from 11:05 am-3:55 pm. Consequently, Down fast local train services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10:25 am to 3:35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule.

Fast local trains beyond Thane station will be re-diverted on fast line and are expected to reach destination 15 minutes late. Due to the Sunday mega block, Up fast local train services leaving Thane station from 10:50 am to 3:46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule.

Sunday Mega Block On Harbour Line

The Central Railway will also conduct a mega block on Vashi Up and Down Harbour Lines between 11 am to 4:05 pm. Due to the Sunday mega block, local train services between CSMT and Panvel/ Belapur/ Vashi will remain suspended from 10:16 am to 3:47 pm. On Transharbour line, only Thane-Vashi services will be operation from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm.

The Railways usually carried out mega block for maintenance and repair works, essential to keep the infrastructure functional and safe.

