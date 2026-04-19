Summer Vacation Rush At Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; Massive Crowd Gather, RPF Steps In To Prevent Stampede-Like Situation - VIDEO

Mumbai: A stampede-like situation was witnessed as a massive crowd gathered at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus with the start of the summer vacation season, as many people, including migrant workers, travelled back to their hometowns. Visuals showed passengers, including families with children, standing in long queues in shaded rows outside the railway station.

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To prevent any untoward incidents, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Police were deployed to manage the crowd. Despite the heavy rush, RPF personnel were seen instructing commuters to form queues outside the station and allowing entry in a regulated manner to ensure no stampede-like situation occurs.

This comes as the Central Railway has announced additional summer special train services connecting Mumbai with Banaras, Goa, Samastipur, Solapur and Bihar.

Read Also Central Railway Announces Several Summer Special Trains From Mumbai To Key Locations Including Goa,...

LTT-Samastipur-LTT

LTT–Samastipur–LTT weekly AC special train will operate a total of 26 weekly trips between April 21 and July 16. Train No. 01043 (LTT to Samastipur) will run every Tuesday from April 21 to July 14, while Train No 01044 (Samastipur to LTT) will operate every Thursday from April 24 to July 16.

LTT-Varanasi-LTT

20 bi-weekly special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Banaras. From LTT to Banaras, Train No. 09073 will depart at 12:15 PM every Wednesday and Thursday. Four train services are scheduled from April 1 to April 9, while it will be increased to six train services from April 15 to April 30. After that, train No. 01073, the LTT–Banaras bi-weekly special, will depart from Mumbai at 12:15 pm every Wednesday and Thursday, starting from May 7, 2026, and will run until July 15.

LTT-SMVT Bengaluru-LTT Weekly Train

Train No. 01013, the LTT–SMVT Bengaluru weekly special, will depart from LTT at 11.50 am every Sunday starting from April 19, and will run until July 12. The train will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 11:45 pm the following day. In the return journey, Train No. 01014 will leave from SMVT Bengaluru at 1:30 pm every Monday and reach LTT at 1.30 pm the following day.

LTT-Margao-LTT

LTT-Margao-LTT will run Train No. 0111,9, which will depart at 12:55 am every Friday and reach Margao at 4:00 pm the same day, making nine services run from April 17 to June 12. From Margao to LTT, Train No. 01120 will depart at 3:15 pm every Friday and arrive at LTT at 3:30 am the next day. Nine services are scheduled from April 17 to June 12.

LTT-Danapur-LTT

The LTT-Danapur-LTT daily special trains will run from April 1. From LTT to Danapur, Train No. 01143 will depart at 10:30 am every day. A total of 14 services will run from April 1 to April 14, followed by 22 services from April 15 to July 15.

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