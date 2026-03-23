Central Railway Announces Several Summer Special Trains From Mumbai To Key Locations Including Goa, Varanasi & More | Check Schedule

Central Railway Announces Several Summer Special Trains From Mumbai To Key Locations Including Goa, Varanasi & More | Details Here |

The Central Railway has announced several summer special trains for passenger convenience from Mumbai, connecting key destinations such as Goa, Varanasi, Solapur and Bihar. According to officials, these services will begin in April and continue till July.

LTT-Samastipur-LTT

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)–Samastipur–LTT weekly AC special train will operate a total of 26 weekly trips between April 21 and July 16. Train No. 01043 (LTT to Samastipur) will run every Tuesday from April 21 to July 14, while Train No 01044 (Samastipur to LTT) will operate every Thursday from April 24 to July 16.

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The train will halt at several major stations, including Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur. The train will consist of 1 First AC, three 2-tier AC, and 15 3-tier AC coaches, along with a pantry car and generator cars to ensure passenger comfort during the journey.