Stronger mobile network, internet signal in city soon

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to install Base Transceiver Station (BTS) equipment on its flyovers and subways across Mumbai city. These BTS devices will be installed on 429 poles for which it is looking for an agency. A tender regarding the same has been floated and bids can be submitted till December 28.

The interested bidders will have to deposit earnest money of Rs 10 lakh for obtaining the work. However, the bids will be scrutinised on competitive prices that they have quoted, said an official, who did not wish to be named.

The BTS equipment is capable of processing radio signals to deliver high-bandwidth and low-latency services over a large area, enabling uninterrupted internet and telecommunication services. With the installation of these devices, commuters will face fewer problems of weak cell phone signals, especially when travelling. Moreover, it will also help in hassle-free payment gateway even while commuting.

The Free Press Journal had reported in November that MSRDC had decided to install BTS equipment on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. With a strong internet signal, it will also facilitate quick toll payments as all lanes of this toll plaza has been converted into complete FASTag enabled lanes. "In the coming days, as a plan of converting all city toll plazas into FASTag is being proposed, the availability of a strong network is of utmost importance," said an official.

Reportedly, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which is the planning authority of MMR has also planned to equip all its roads with BTS equipment. The FPJ had reported that in July that Rs 11 crore reserve price was kept for the said work. MMRDA had decided to install devices on 10 flyovers, 12 subways, 16 FOBs and 36 skywalks for a contract period of five years.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:54 AM IST