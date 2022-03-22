Striking MSRTC workers should resume work, suicide not solution, says Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said the striking Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers committing suicide was not a solution to their problems and advised agitating employees to resume work pending a decision by the Maharashtra government on their demands.

A division bench extended the time given to the state government to place a report - prepared by a three-member committee that looked into the demands of the workers who are agitating for more than four months now - before the cabinet for approval.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik directed the government to file its affidavit by April 1 and posted the matter for further hearing on April 5.

The court also directed the government to expeditiously decide on around 350 applications for compensation filed by the family members of MSRTC workers who died due to coronavirus.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by MSRTC seeking contempt action against its workers for continuing their strike despite orders from the court to call off the agitation.

Thousands of MSRTC workers are on a strike since November 2021 demanding that they be treated on par with state government employees.

On Tuesday, government counsel S C Naidu sought 15 days time for a final decision to be taken on the demands of the workers, who, among other things, are seeking merger of the loss-making MSRTC with the state government.

"We have progressed a lot. I assure this court that in 15 days the final decision/approval would be taken," Naidu said.

To this, advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, appearing for some of the striking workers, said till date 107 such staffers have committed suicide. He further claimed thousands of transport corporation workers are agitating at the Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai in support of their demands.

At this, the bench noted that committing suicide was not a solution to any problem.

"Instead of creating a situation where workers are compelled to commit suicide, why don't you (Sadavarte) get the workers to resume work pending decision (on demands) from the state," Chief Justice Datta said.

The HC said Sadavarte should advise the workers that committing suicide wouldn't solve their problems.

"Suicide is not the solution. Joining work is the solution. The matter is before us (court). We are trying to find a solution. Yes, the state government ought to have taken a decision by now. They (government) want time. Why can't you (workers) wait? What heavens are going to fall on your head?" Chief Justice Datta asked.

The bench added that the workers have to also think about commuters across the state who have been deprived of state transport (ST) bus services due to the agitation.

"We do not want any more deaths. Wait for the government's decision. What is the use of all this?" the court asked.

The bench suggested the state government should get some officer from the transport department to give an audience to the workers to understand their situation.

"What is required in such situations is a healing or human touch," the court observed.

Last year, in the wake of the stir, a three-member committee was formed following directions from the HC to hear all parties concerned and submit a report.

The report was submitted in a sealed cover to the HC which included the Maharashtra Chief Minister's opinion/views on the issue.

The MSRTC workers' key demand is that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the state government. The government had earlier announced a hike in workers' pay and several other benefits.

The demand for merger had been turned down on the ground that it would have implications on various other transport corporations in the state.

