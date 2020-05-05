Stiff travel conditions set by UP government will hinder movement of stranded workers, says MVA

The Maharashtra government has raised voice against the series of conditions laid down by the Uttar Pradesh government to allow the return of stranded migrant workers and tourists, including medical checkups, quarantine and a medical certificate confirming they are not infected with CoVID-19. The former cited that this will be a time-consuming exercise and will impact those stranded in various parts of the state.

On the other hand, the state government has said that Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have responded positively. Accordingly, workers from these states are being shifted in special trains. So far, 35,000 migrant workers from these states have already left for their home states.

The state government has set up a special group comprising additional chief secretary Nitin Kareer and principal secretary Rajiv Mittal for the shifting of migrant workers and tourists by taking due care. The government, on Monday, held a video conference of police officers, representatives from the civic bodies and railway officials in order to expedite the movement of these migrant workers and tourists by organising more trains.

A senior bureaucrat told FPJ, “It is true that Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka have imposed strict conditions insisting that there should be thorough tests, medical checkups and quarantining of suspects. Medical checkups are being organised at all relief camps. On procuring a doctors’ certificate, migrant workers are allowed to travel. It will take too much of time if the government has to follow the conditions laid down by UP in particular.’’ He informed that the government has taken up the matter with the UP government and is awaiting its response.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik slammed the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that he was dilly dallying on giving entry to stranded migrants. “There are about 25 to 30 lakh people from Uttar Pradesh residing in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. If the government decides to conduct a test of these people, it will take at least one and half years,’’ he noted.

Malik said the UP government’s stiff conditions have hampered the movement of stranded people.