Mumbai Climate Week Launches Raigad Pilot To Drive Gender-Responsive And Community-Led Climate Action

Mumbai: The Mumbai Climate Week, to be held next month, flagged off a community-led and gender-responsive climate action with the launch of a pioneering district-level climate planning initiative in Raigad, Maharashtra, on Monday. The three-year pilot project aims to embed gender justice, indigenous knowledge, and grassroots leadership into climate governance, setting a replicable model for districts across the state and beyond. It marks a shift toward participatory climate governance rooted in local realities.

Three-Year Action Plan

The official launch took place as part of the 90th-year Navati celebrations of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, a two-day seminar from January 19, titled “Pathways to Gender-Responsive Local Climate Action and Justice, partnering with the Maharashtra State Climate Action Cell, Asar Social Impact Advisors, Waatavaran Foundation, and the Policy & Development Advisory Group.

This seminar serves as a curtain-raiser to the Mumbai Climate Week (February 2026), and aims to demonstrate how local cultures and contexts can also contribute to robust, scientific, and humane climate action plans.

Platform for Collaboration

Mumbai Climate Week 2026 will continue to amplify such locally rooted climate solutions, creating a platform where policymakers, practitioners, researchers, and communities can collectively shape the next phase of India’s climate journey.

About Mumbai Climate Week

Scheduled from February 17 to 19, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai Climate Week will be extended through preparatory activities before and synthesis efforts after the main conference, including workshops, case studies, films, testimonials, and follow-up reports. By mobilising India’s vibrant network of climate-focused organisations and movements, it will highlight the nation’s pioneering efforts in climate action while charting a bold path forward.

Conceptualised and initiated by Project Mumbai, a citizen-driven non-profit founded in 2018, and, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra’s Department of Environment and Climate Change, and supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, MCW reflects the vision of a dynamic megacity from the Global South stepping into a role of global climate leadership.

