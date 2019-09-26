Stay on FIR against MHADA officials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stayed the Bombay High Court order for registration of an FIR against some Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officials in a Rs40,000-crore housing scam.

The officials are accused of conniving with builders to allow the use of surplus area in the redevelopment schemes, leading to the alleged loss of Rs40,000 crore to the state exchequer.

The stay order was passed on Wednesday by a bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and members Justices Surya Kant and V Ramasubramanian “till further hearing in the matter”.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had directed the economic offence wing of the Mumbai Police to register the FIR on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mumbai’s Right to Information (RTI) activist Kamlakar Shenoy in 2017.

Shenoy had alleged a nexus between the builders and the officials to mint money by resorting to construction beyond the permitted area in Mumbai.