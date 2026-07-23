'Stay Away From My Protest': Raj Thackeray Warns Goons Against Disrupting July 26 Morcha In Support Of NEET Protesters – VIDEO

'Stay Away From My Protest': Raj Thackeray Warns Goons Against Disrupting July 26 Morcha In Support Of NEET Protesters |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, during a joint press conference on Thursday, stated that if any goons try to disrupt the July 26 morcha as they allegedly did in Delhi, "We won't tolerate that. We will beat them up and throw them out of the protest."

Addressing a joint press conference, the Thackeray brothers announced a joint protest march in Mumbai on July 26 in support of students agitating against the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action on protesters at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Raj Thackeray asserted, "If any goons infiltrate the protest on 26th July, we will beat them up, just like we did in Delhi. So, such people should stay away from my protest. The government should have initiated the discussion on this. Today, the protests have increased, so the government is scared."

Raj lashes at Surya Kant

Further attacking Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Raj said, "The CJI is the father of the protesters, so shouldn't he pay attention to the babies after giving birth?"

The attack on Surya Kant comes after he reportedly made remarks about Indian youth during a hearing, describing them as "cockroaches", which eventually led to the formation of a satirical party by Abhijeet Dipke called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The July 26 morcha by the Thackerays is being organised to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also extended their support to the student protesters. The Thackeray brothers appealed to citizens to participate in the morcha, describing it as a "show of strength" in Mumbai.

"We have decided to hold a show of strength with these students on July 26. Students from across Mumbai are coming together to express their anger. The Centre must understand the public sentiment. The march will begin from Shivaji Park and conclude at Siddhivinayak Temple," Raj Thackeray said.

The morcha will begin at Shivaji Park in Dadar and conclude at Siddhivinayak Temple. Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the protest would conclude with prayers at the temple. "We will pray to God to give wisdom to the government," he said.

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