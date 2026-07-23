Delhi Police Debunks NSA Claim Amid CJP Protest, Calls Viral Posts Misleading

As the national capital continues to witness the ongoing CJP protest, Delhi Police on Thursday issued a clarification dismissing claims circulating on social media that the Commissioner of Police had been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the agitation.

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The clarification comes amid a wave of misinformation online even as the police remain engaged in managing large crowds across key protest sites, including Jantar Mantar, while maintaining law and order in the city.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said the viral claim was "misleading" and that the order being referred to was a routine administrative renewal of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally extended every three months.

According to the police, the current renewal order was issued on July 7, 2026, and is effective from July 19 to October 18, 2026. Authorities emphasised that the order was issued before the commencement of the CJP protests and therefore had no connection with the ongoing demonstrations.

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Delhi Police further clarified that no special request had been initiated to obtain the order in response to recent events. "The renewal constitutes a standard administrative procedure and has been misinterpreted out of context," the force said.

The clarification is the latest in a series of efforts by Delhi Police to counter misinformation circulating on social media during the ongoing protests. Officials have repeatedly urged the public to rely only on verified information from official sources and avoid sharing unverified claims that could create unnecessary panic or confusion.

While continuing to oversee security arrangements for the large gatherings on the streets of Delhi and at Jantar Mantar, police have also been responding to misleading narratives online to prevent the spread of false information that could undermine public order. The force has maintained that crowd management and ensuring public safety remain its primary focus during the ongoing agitation.