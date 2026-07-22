 Fresh Violence Erupts Near Jantar Mantar Protest Site In Delhi; Several Police Personnel Injured | Videos
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HomeIndiaFresh Violence Erupts Near Jantar Mantar Protest Site In Delhi; Several Police Personnel Injured | Videos

Fresh Violence Erupts Near Jantar Mantar Protest Site In Delhi; Several Police Personnel Injured | Videos

Fresh violence erupted near Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest site on Wednesday evening after miscreants pelted stones and bottles at police near Tolstoy Marg. ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat was injured and admitted to RML Hospital. Protesters snatched batons and attacked security personnel. Police said the situation is now under control, though the cause of the clashes remains unclear.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Fresh Violence Erupts Near Jantar Mantar Protest Site In Delhi; Several Police Personnel Injured | Videos
Fresh Violence Erupts Near Jantar Mantar Protest Site In Delhi; Several Police Personnel Injured | Videos | @dhairyam14

Fresh violence broke out near the Jantar Mantar protest site in the national capital on Wednesday evening, leaving several police personnel injured as clashes erupted between protesters and security forces.

According to Delhi Police, at around 8:30 pm, a group of miscreants near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place attacked police personnel by pelting stones and bottles. During the violence, ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat sustained injuries. Senior police officers immediately shifted him to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for treatment.

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Initial reports said a section of the protesters turned violent, snatching baton sticks from Delhi Police personnel and members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) before attacking security officials. Protesters also hurled stones and bottles at security personnel, while some were seen using tree branches as makeshift weapons during the confrontation.

The clashes resulted in injuries to several police personnel deployed at the protest site. The situation remained tense for a brief period as sporadic clashes continued in the vicinity.

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In a statement, the Delhi Police said that although the situation was tense for a few minutes following the violence, peace has now been restored in the area and security personnel remain deployed to maintain law and order.

The exact reason behind the escalation and the total number of people injured were not immediately known. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

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