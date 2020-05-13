State school teachers demand internet, phones and training

Mumbai: Teachers of state-run schools who are being compelled to conduct online classes for students during May-holiday break have demanded the government to provide necessary measures.

Teachers claim both the state government and school authorities should first conduct online training, provide internet services, computers or mobile phones at home in order to enable virtual teaching.

Since the lockdown, teachers of all staterun and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools have been directed to conduct online classes. This decision has been taken in order to avoid any academic loss to students who are locked inside their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some teachers revealed they do not have the necessary devices or access to technology to conduct these virtual classes. Ramakanth Tanawade, a language teacher said, "I teach English, Hindi and Marathi language to Class 8 and 9 students.