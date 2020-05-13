Coronavirus in Mumbai: Absence of symptoms in 60% of cases in Navi Mumbai raise concerns

Amit Srivastava

Around 60% of the positive cases of coronavirus recorded under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) were asymptomatic, said civic chief Abbasaheb Misal. This has raised concerns for the civic body as the “silent spreaders” may prove dangerous in the days to come.

Misal said that as per the data of positive cases reported in the NMMC area, around 55 to 60 percent are asymptomatic, and they were found positive only after a swab test was carried out.

“The swab test was carried after they had come in close contact with coronavirus positive persons,’ said Misal.

He added that severe symptoms were seen only among 20 percent of the infected persons.

“Senior citizens mostly above 60 years were seen with severe symptoms of COVID-19,” said Misal. He added that special attention is required for senior citizens. “The senior citizens should be given regular medicine as suggested by doctors as per their previous health condition and the family must ensure that they should not contact of infected persons,” he said.

Mild symptoms such as cough and mild fever were seen in the remaining 20 percent of infected persons.

Meanwhile, with 54 fresh positive cases of COVID-19, the total positive cases reached 910 under the NMMC area. However, 202 of them have been discharged.

The NMMC will soon start providing real-time updates of coronavirus. “We have already created a dashboard to make available real-time data of coronavirus patients, availability of beds, and its allotment which will be made live in a couple of days,” said Misal. He added that the health officer and a deputy municipal commissioner will look after it.

The civic chief has also asked the APMC administration to focus on online transactions to prevent human presence in the market premises.

“The APMC Vashi supplies essentials to MMR and it also exports various products. It is very difficult to close the wholesale market. Since it will reopen next week, I have asked the APMC administration to focus on online transactions,” said Misal.

Five teams were already carrying out the disinfection of all five markets of APMC, and from Wednesday ten teams have been deputed. “We have increased the manpower for disinfection of the market complex, and in the next three-four days, the whole market will be disinfected,” said Misal.

In related news, 10 new positive cases were reported under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, taking total positive cases to 199. The Panvel Grameen saw seven new cases.