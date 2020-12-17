State lifts stay on policy to convert leased govt land to freehold

Mumbai: Amid strong opposition from the BJP and various citizen organisations, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday lifted a stay granted on the Fadnavis government’s policy to convert leased government land to freehold.

To avoid controversy, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The revenue department had stayed the move four days ago, citing that it did not benefit the needy. Had the stay continued, it would have impacted 22,000 housing societies comprising 3,000 from Greater Mumbai.

The Fadnavis government had, last year, allowed government land given on lease to these societies to be converted into freehold land. This paved the way for giving virtual ownership rights to these societies. The housing societies, however, had to pay a premium to the government, based on the ready reckoner rate for this conversion.