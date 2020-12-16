BJP yet to digest loss of power in Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday snubbed BJP for predicting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s fall saying that the saffron party was issuing new deadlines for the same as it was yet to digest the loss of power in Maharashtra.

Pawar in his reply to the debate on the supplementary demands in the state assembly asked the BJP to keep its flock together as it will not know when some of them will cross over to MVA. He was referring to those Congress and NCP legislators, who had migrated to BJP ahead of last assembly elections, got elected on BJP ticket.

Pawar said BJP has yet to come out of shock following humiliating defeat in the recently held council elections in the graduates and teachers constituencies where former had failed to open its account. DCM claimed that under such circumstances BJP was playing politics and opposing the state government on each and every issue.

Pawar retorted BJP’s charge that the state government was responsible for regional injustice in the allocation of funds saying that the government has been sincere to give equal justice to the people of state.

Pawar also slammed BJP for playing politics on the Maratha and OBC quota. He clarified that the state government was making all efforts to restore 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for the Maratha community. He further stated that the government will not touch 27% OBC quota to provide reservation to the Maratha community which is currently stayed by the Supreme Court.

He said the state's economic cycle has slowed down due to Covid-19 crisis but it was on a recovery path. “On the one hand the pandemic has led to a sharp decline in the state's revenue, on the other hand the Centre has yet to clear state government’s dues of Rs 30,000 crore towards GST and other taxes,’’ he added.

Pawar slammed the Centre for not sending its team to assess the damage caused due to untimely rains and floods despite repeated pleas. He, however, said the state government made allocation of funds for relief and rehabilitation without waiting for Central aid.

BJP played politics on temple issue

DCM Ajit Pawar claimed that BJP did politics on the issue of reopening of the temples which were closed since March to avoid spurt in Covid 19 infection. “Had the state government allowed reopening of temples midway the opposition would have criticised it. The government ultimately cleared reopening of temples from November 16 after the fall in coronavirus cases and deaths by putting some curbs.

Pawar also replied to the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavi’s criticism that the government has failed to combat the virus. Meanwhile, Pawar threw an open challenge to former finance minister and BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar to defeat him in Baramati seat in the next assembly elections.

It was after Mungantiwar during his speech said those who interrupt his speech face poll defeat.