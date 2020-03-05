State health department urges citizens not to self-medicate

Mumbai: The state health department has urged citizens and travellers to not self-medicate if they are suffering from fever, cough and cold. Citizens are also asked not to believe in the bogus claims and misinformation about the disease on social media.

The symptoms coronavirus include fever, cough and breathlessness. For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there's a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like pneumonia or bronchitis.

There are currently no vaccines available to protect people against the coronavirus infection or treatments for illnesses caused by it.