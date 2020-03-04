Health measures to prevent coronavirus

Mumbai: After 28 Coronavirus cases reported in India have led to a havoc amongst Mumbaikars, doctors have urged citizens to take extra care by eating healthy food and avoid social contacts.

Dr Samrat Shah, MD-Internal Medicine, Bhatia Hospital said “The new coronavirus has created havoc all over the world. Most of the citizens do not know the basic facts of the virus. The virus is similar to your flu (common cold and cough ) and the mortality and morbidity caused by the virus is around 3-5 percent, moreover it happens in patients who have comorbid factors - elderly with diabetes, heart disease , kidney disease,on immunosuppressants, cancer patients needs to remain more cautious.”

Some basic steps which can prevent coronavirus / any respiratory viral infection

1) Wash hands regularly.

2) Maintain a distance of approximately 3 feet from the person affected.

3) Cover your mouth and nose before sneezing and coughing and dispose off the tissues.

4) Drink plenty of liquids if you run temperature.

5) Seek medical help if unwell.

6) No empirical antibiotics to be used until and unless prescribed by your doctor.