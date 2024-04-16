'State Govt Allocated ₹3,500 Crore To Fix Kolhapur Flooding Issue': CM Eknath Shinde

Navi Mumbai Residents Oppose Development Plan Changes, Write To CM Eknath Shinde | X/CMO

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the government has allocated Rs3,500 crore for the comprehensive development of Kolhapur, which has been grappling with persistent flooding.

“This allocation aims to address the longstanding flooding issue in Kolhapur, ensuring its permanent resolution,” he said at a campaign meeting organised before the filling of nomination papers of Sanjay Mandlik and Dhairyasheel Mane, Shiv Sena candidates from Kolhapur and Hatkanangale, respectively.

“The people of Kolhapur are rallying behind both Mahayuti candidates. The results of this election will not only shape the destiny of individuals or constituencies but will also impact the political landscape of our nation,” he said.

Shinde's Call For Unity And Support For Modi's Leadership

Shinde has urged Mahayuti workers to unite for the nation’s progress. “Even if we fight local body elections separately, we should fight this election unitedly... for patriotism and the development of the country,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only bolstered the Indian economy but also elevated its global ranking from 11th to 5th. To propel India to the third position, it is imperative that we stand behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Shinde Criticises Opposition And Highlights Modi's Contribution To Constitution Day

Shinde also criticised the Opposition, alleging that their sentiments towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi were driven solely by animosity.

“Just as in 2014 and 2019, the opposition’s bluff will be exposed in the 2024 elections. Despite being in power for 60 years, Congress never thought of celebrating Constitution Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Constitution Day in 2015. The prime minister has announced that the Constitution will never change as long as the sun and moon exist,” he said.