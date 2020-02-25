State EC announces election of 1,570 gram panchayats

Mumbai: The state election commission has announced election for 1,570 gram panchayats in 19 districts of the state, which includes Thane, Nashik and Ratnagiri. Voting for the direct election of the sarpanch and the members of the gram panchayat will be held on March 29. Counting will take place on March 30.

With this, the model code of conduct will apply to all the gram panchayat areas that are going to vote on March 29.

This election will be a test of popularity of the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government. Though the government cancelled the decision of holding direct elections for the sarpanch post, the governor sent back the ordinance to the state government, suggesting it should be tabled before the legislature. Since, the decision of the Fadnavis government to hold direct elections is still in force, the SEC has announced the programme to elect the sarpanch directly by voters.

The candidates can file their nominations from March 6 to March 13. The scrutiny of the nomination forms will be held on March 1. Candidates can withdraw from the fray till March 18. The voting for this election, except in Gadchiroli, will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The voting time for the naxal infested Gadchiroli district (which has 296 gram panchayats) will be from 7.30 am to 3 pm.