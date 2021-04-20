State, city see marginal drop in new Covid cases in 24 hrs

There has been a slight drop in the number of corona cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai on Monday. The state reported 58,924 new Covid-19 cases and 351 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 38,98,262 and total deaths to 60,824 till now.

The recovery rate has touched 81 per cent, with 52,412 patients recovered on Monday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 31,59,240 in the state.

“Of the 351 deaths reported on Monday, 220 occurred in the last 48 hours and 85 in the last week. The Remaining 46 deaths are from the period before last week. Of these 46 deaths, 8 occurred in Ahmednagar, 8 in Thane, 7 in Nashik, 4 in Parbhani, 3 in Nagpur, 3 in Palghar, 2 in Jalgaon, 2 in Nanded, 2 in Pune, 2 in Raigad, 2 in Solapur, 2 in Washim and 1 in Aurangabad,” said a senior health official.

Mumbai, meanwhile, witnessed less than 8,000 cases in the last 24 hours, with the city reporting 7,381 new infections and 57 Covid-19 fatalities on Monday. The city’s total positive cases rose to 5,86,692 while 12,404 patients succumbed to the disease so far.

In a relief, the recovery rate in the city has increased to 83 per cent, with 4,86,622 patients being discharged across the city since the pandemic outbreak.

Senior doctors said the younger population has always been the main carrier of Covid-19 because they step out for work. They were largely asymptomatic following which cases are increasing. “Although we don’t have any scientific evidence to prove that the virus is more dangerous now, there is no denying that the younger population makes up for a larger proportion of the admitted patient pool than before,” said a doctor working at a BMC hospital.

Dr Rahil Pandit, member of state Covid-19 task force said there is possibly a change in the disease pattern. “The Covid cycle is usually two to three weeks long. For the first one week to 10 days, youngsters remain asymptomatic but then land up in hospital with a cytokine storm,” he said. Cytokine storms are a severe immune reaction in which the body releases too many cytokines or proteins into the blood too quickly.