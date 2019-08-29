State cabinet approves 20% grant to unaided schools

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government on Wednesday decided to provide Rs. 304 crore grant to 43,111 teaching and non teaching staff of the unaided and partially aided schools in the state. The state cabinet sanctioned 20 percent grant to all these schools.

Those schools which are already getting 20 per cent grants will thus now get total 40 per cent grants and the un-aided schools will get 20 per cent grants.

The state government was forced to take this decision by agitating teachers and their representatives in State legislature. The state government has promised to provide this 20 per cent grant in the meeting held with these legislators in Nov 2018. But there was no progress on this front.

The recent agitation by teachers and upcoming Assembly polls finally forced state government to fulfil its own promise. This decision will benefit 43,112 teachers and non teaching staff working in 4,623 schools in the state.

State cabinet approved Rs 304 crore for this. The state will again have to spend Rs 504 crore to extend benefits of Seventh Pay Commission to these teaching and non teaching staff. This amount will be approved in supplementary demands to be tabled in Winter session.

Following Schools and staff will be benefited:

1. The unaided 276 primary schools and 2,851 teaching and non-teaching staff will get 20 percent grant from April1, 2019.

2. The unaided 128 secondary schools and 2160 teaching and non-teaching staff will get 20 percent grant from April1, 2019.

3. The Higher Secondary Schools which are announced eligible and having more than 15 classes and 34 teaching and non-teaching staff working here will get 20 percent grant from April1, 2019.

4. The 28,217 teaching and non teaching staff in 2417 partially aided schools which are already getting 20 percent grant will now get 20 percent more grant. This means they will now get 40 percent grant in total.

5. The 753 teaching and non teaching staff in 123 Higher Secondary Schools which are announced eligible and having more than 60 classes will get 20 percent grant from April1, 2019.

6. The 9,097 teaching and non teaching staff in 1,656 Higher Secondary Schools which are not yet announced eligible will get 20 per cent grant from April1, 2019.