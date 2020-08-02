SSR's former manager Disha Salian had jumped off building days before the actor's suicide

A team of four personnel from Bihar Police, which is currently in Mumbai to probe the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will now also look into the alleged suicide of the actor's former manager Disha Salian, for any connections or leads. Salian had jumped off the building days before Rajput's suicide. Meanwhile, Patna City Police Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari arrived in the city on Sunday, to supervise the quartet.

Twenty-eight-year-old celebrity manager Salian had allegedly jumped off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise on June 8. Salian was at her fiance's house when the incident occurred and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Malvani Police had registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

Sources said, Bihar Police would soon contact their Malvani counterparts for the case files. Rumours about Mumbai Police not co-operating with the Bihar Police team were quashed by a senior Mumbai Police officer.

Social media is abuzz with conspiracy theories about Disha Salian; A BJP MLA from Andheri has even written to Mumbai Police asking them to investigate whether Salian had attended a party at Rajput's house. There has also been speculation that case files of Salian are 'missing' or have been 'deleted'. It is understood that Salian was very ambitious and high-spirited but upset after recent professional setbacks.

So far, Bihar Police have recorded the statements of at least 10 witnesses, including Rajput's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, and sought details from the bank to probe the money-laundering angle in connection with the late actor's suicide on June 14.

Tiwari is likely to hold a meeting to decide the future course of direction. "If need be, we will trace the concerned person and record her statement. In the past week, our team has obtained the statements of many people related to this case. The police will also record the statement of Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who has charged that he was pressured to give a false statement against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty," he said.

The four-member police team has already requested Mumbai Police for documents related to the probe, including reports from the forensic laboratory, the inquest and the post-mortem examination and sought the relevant CCTV footage. Further, they have asked for details of all those examined by Mumbai Police and their statements.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear, on August 5, a plea by Rhea Chakraborty that seeks to transfer the financial irregularities case from Patna to Mumbai. T