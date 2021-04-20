SSC board exams 2021: Class 10 examinations cancelled as COVID-19 situation worsens in Maharashtra, says Varsha Gaikwad

As COVID-19 situation worsens in Maharashtra, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed that the government has decided to cancel SSC board exams.
"Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. Health & safety of students & teachers is our topmost priority," she said.
Further, Gaikwad said, "We are discussing the method of internal assessment to mark students of SSC board exams. We have been discussing alternative methods to mark Class 10 students with other private and international boards. We will take a final decision regarding the marking method soon."
The minister clarified that Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exams are not cancelled. Gaikwad said, "Class 12 HSC board examinations have been postponed and will be conducted by end of May."
Initially, SSC board Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) from April 29 to May 20, 2021, offline. But on April 12, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that SSC board exams have been postponed and will be conducted in June, via offline mode due to surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.
Every year, over 15 lakh students appear for Class 10 SSC board examinations in Maharashtra. Out of which, over 3.30 lakh students appear in Mumbai. The exams are conducted by the MSBSHSE in more than 4,979 exam centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Latur, Nashik, Konkan, Kolkapur and Amravati districts.
