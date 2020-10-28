SS Rajput death case: Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager fails to appear before NCB

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash, she did not appear before the agency on Wednesday.

The agency wants to question Prakash based on fresh findings on her alleged links with one of the drug peddlers who has already been arrested in the case. A senior NCB officer confirmed that Prakash did not turn up despite being summoned to reach NCB office on Wednesday.

The NCB searched the Versova residence of Prakash on Tuesday. She has been questioned multiple times in the past in connection with the drug case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB raided Prakash’s residence on Monday and recovered small quantities of two types of drugs during the search. The agency sources said that she was not found at her residence, her phone is switched off and she is untraceable.

The agency has been trying to find her location, but to no avail. The NCB sleuths called an acquaintance to enter her house, after which a thorough search was conducted. A notice has been pasted at her residence, asking her to be present before the agency’s South Mumbai office at Ballard Estate on Wednesday.

Sources said Prakash would be questioned for her links to the drug peddler and whether she was involved in procuring or selling any narcotics substances.

Padukone too had been questioned with Prakash at that time.