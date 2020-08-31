Spurt in rural areas worries Govt

Mumbai: Even though 40.92 lakh corona tests were conducted in Maharashtra, the state government is worried over rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Latur, Osmanabad and Amravati. It is no longer restricted to cities and tier II and III towns but spreading fast in rural areas also.

This is despite Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s repeated directive to implement Chase the Virus strategy with a focus on tracing, tracking, testing and treatment of the people. On a second day today, the new Covid 19 positive cases crossed 16,000 at 16,408 after 16,867 reported on Saturday.

Similarly, since the first case was reported, 175 days have passed and the progressive Covid-19 cases surged to 7,80,689 of which 5,62,401 were discharged, 1,93,548 active and 24,399 deaths as on date. The fatality rate is at 3.13%.

Health Department Officer said in Pune and Pune Municipal Corporation area the progressive cases are surged at 1,25,957 with daily cases ranging between 950 and 1,050, in Pimpri Chinchwad (42,217), Solapur (12,508), Solapur Municipal Corporation (6,792), Kolhapur (15,306), Kolhapur MC (6,603), Sangli (5,099) and SangliMC (7,426), Latur (4,506) and Latur MC (3,329).

Further, in the adjoining Osmanabad district, the progressive cases rose to 5,780, in Jalgaon (20,714) and Jalgaon MC (6,114), Ahmednagar (11,425) and Ahmednagar MC (8,705), Amravati (1,378) and Amravati MC (3,685), Nagpur (6,630) and Nagpur MC (20,611).

In Mumbai, even though the average doubling rate is 65 days, the daily cases are rising which ranges between 1,000 and 1,250 cases. Progressive cases have surged at 1,44,626 in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation limits.

A BMC officer said the civic body is prepared to tackle the second wave in the coronavirus pandemic with the development of jumbo health care facilities to treat a rising number of patients.