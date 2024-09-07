 Speaker Rahul Narvekar Downplays Discord In Mahayuti Amid Minister Gulabrao Patil's Criticism Of Ajit Pawar Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Speaking on the matter where Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Patil slammed Ajit Pawar-led finance department, stating that it was an "incompetent department," Narvekar said that when three or four people are living in a house, there has to be some discord.

Saturday, September 07, 2024
Speaker Rahul Narvekar Downplays Discord In Mahayuti

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday said that everything was going well in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking on the matter where Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Patil slammed Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar-led finance department, stating that it was an "incompetent department," Narvekar said that when three or four people are living in a house, there has to be some discord.

"When three or four people live in a house, there could be some discord. It does not mean that something is wrong, everything is going well in Mahayuti," Narvekar said.

What Gulabrao Patil said of Ajit Pawar

This development came in the wake of a statement made by Patil at a public event where he said, "A department as incompetent as the finance department...it would be better if I did not utter those words." Patil further stated that he had sent a file to the department 10 times but it kept getting returned without getting cleared.

"My file must have gone to the finance department 10 times, yes, 10 times... After going there, our file used to continuously come out negative, continuously negative but I did not leave it and neither did the people with me leave it," he said

Chhagan Bhujbal Defends Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has been the Finance Minister 10 times and has handled the finance department. I pray to Lord Ganesh that God give wisdom to all those who are our friends, leaders and workers of Mahayuti so that we don't make any statement among ourselves.

"We have to show that we are all one in Mahayuti, and we are going in front of people in this election unitedly. The Mahayuti government has given good programs and schemes to people. A good atmosphere is being created. No one should try to ruin it," Bhujbal said. 

