'Speaker Narvekar Made BJP's Test Tube Baby Real Shiv Sena': UBT Mouthpiece 'Saamana' After Setback

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray has launched a scathing attack through an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouth piece Saamana on not disqualifying 16 Shiv Sena MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena's (UBT) mouthpiece said that Shinde faction is "born out of BJP's test tube baby experiment".

Needless to say this sarcasm was targeted against BJP along with Shinde group. After Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, party chief Uddhav Thackeray had given a sharp reaction and said that not a single SHinde faction MLA was disqualified.

'Narvekar calls test tube baby real Shiv Sena'

The editorial said, "BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar has himself visited four parties in the last 5 years. He supported the flawed order of the Election Commission and said that his test tube baby is the real Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray started Saamana newspaper, now its command is in the hands of Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut".

Meanwhile, after Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday declared the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, the chief minister took a swipe at the Uddhav Sena and its MVA partner Congress, saying that the ruling came as a 'shock' to "people who run political parties through dynasties".

CM: Victory of truth & democracy

Reacting to the Speaker's ruling dealt a numbing blow to the Uddhav faction, which has been at loggerheads with the rival group led by Shinde, the CM said, "This is the victory of truth, of democracy. This is the victory of Shiv Sena workers and the people of Maharashtra. In a democracy, majority matters. So, as I see it, this decision is based on merit. Nobody can use a political party as private property. This ruling has come as a bog shock to people, who run political parties through dynasties."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers erupted in celebrations as the Maharashtra Speaker gave his verdict on cross petitions filed by the rival factions, seeking the disqualification of each other's MLAs.