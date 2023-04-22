Southern Railway announces one-way special train from Kasaragod to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Good news for passengers! It has been decided to run Train No. 06007 Kasaragod - H. Nizamuddin One Way Special in coordination with Southern Railway.

Train No. 06007 Kasaragod - H.Nizamuddin One Way Special:

Train No. 06007 Kasaragod - H. Nizamuddin One Way Special will leave from Kasaragod at 17:05 hrs on Sunday, 23/04/2023. Train will reach H. Nizamuddin at 18:00 hrs on the third day.

Train will halt at Mangaluru Jn., Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Kumta, Karwar, Canacona, Madgaon Jn., Karmali, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Khed, Veer, Mangaon, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan Jn., Nasik Road, Manmad Jn., Bhusaval, Khandwa Jn., Itarsi Jn., Bhopal, Bina Jn., Virangana Lakshmibai, Gwalior Jn., Agra Cant Jn., Mathura Jn. & Palwal stations.

Composition: Total 23 Coaches = Three Tier AC - 01 Coach, Sleeper - 10 Coaches, General - 10 Coaches, SLR - 02.

For detailed timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail the services.