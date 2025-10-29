 Mumbai To Host India’s First-Ever 'Mumbai Climate Week’ In February 2026, Showcasing Global South Leadership In Climate Action
The event will be organised by Project Mumbai, in partnership with the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, and supported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that India will host the first-ever Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) in February 2026, positioning the city as a leading platform for climate collaboration across the Global South.

Global South Collaboration for Climate Solutions

Announcing the initiative during a meeting at Mantralaya’s Committee Hall, Chief Minister Fadnavis said the three-day event will bring together delegates from over 30 countries, including city leaders, state chief ministers, civil society groups, corporates, students, and youth, to chart a practical climate action plan.

“The event will bring together the best minds from across the Global South to find practical solutions for our climate challenges,” said Fadnavis.“This platform will help developing nations work together and make their voices heard on the global stage,” he added.

India’s Leadership in Climate Action

The Chief Minister said that Mumbai Climate Week represents India’s growing role in global climate leadership.

“Inspired by the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Mumbai and Maharashtra are ready to shape a just, innovative, and well-funded climate future for the Global South,” Fadnavis said.

MCW will be India’s first citizen-led platform dedicated to accelerating climate action. Monitor Deloitte will act as the strategic knowledge partner, while key collaborators include The Climate Group (hosts of New York Climate Week), India Climate Collaborative, and WRI India.

Three Core Themes for Climate Transformation

The inaugural edition will focus on three interconnected themes:

Food Systems – anchored by India Climate Collaborative

Energy Transition – jointly guided by ISEG Foundation, Shakti Foundation, and Eversource

Urban Resilience – co-led by HT Parekh Foundation and WRI India

Each theme will be explored through the lenses of justice, innovation, and funding, ensuring a balanced approach to both climate adaptation and mitigation. Partner organisations will showcase impact-driven climate solutions and share sectoral expertise.

Citizen Engagement Beyond Policy

In addition to policy discussions, Mumbai Climate Week aims to engage citizens directly through events spanning mental health, art, spirituality, sports, and cinema.
A climate-focused food festival will also be organised to raise public awareness about sustainable consumption and responsible living.

Event Details and Legacy

Mumbai Climate Week 2026 will be held from February 17 to 19, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The initiative’s impact will extend beyond the conference through preparatory workshops, case studies, films, testimonials, and post-event reports that will document actionable climate insights.

