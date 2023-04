Mangaluru- Lokmanya Tilak one way superfast special train to run in co-ordination with Southern Railway | Representative Photo

In a piece of good news for passengers, Train no. 06007 Mangaluru Jn. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) One Way Superfast Special will be run in co-ordination with Southern Railway. Details are as under :

Train No. 06007 Mangaluru Jn. - Lokmanya Tilak (T) One Way Superfast Special will leave from Mangaluru Jn. at 6:10 pm on 08 th April 2023, Saturday. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 1:15 pm on the next day.

Train will halt at Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Kumta, Karwar, Canacona, Madgaon Jn., Karmali, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Veer, Mangaon, Roha, Panvel and Thane station.

Composition : Total 19 Coaches = Two Tier Ac - 01 Coach, Three Tier AC - 01 Coach, Sleeper – 06 coaches, General – 09 coaches, SLR – 02.

For detailed halts and timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.