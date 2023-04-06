Mumbai: Rapper booked for 'defamatory' 50-khoka song against Shinde govt | Screengrab

The Ambernath police booked an Aurangabad-based rapper, Raj Mungase, over his alleged defamatory song attacking the BJP-Shinde Sena government.

His composition, which was recently uploaded, made references to '50 khoke, Surat, Guwahati, and Goa'. Just a day before the complaint, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis faced criticism from the Thackeray Sena for allegedly assaulting a female worker over a social media post critical of some ruling leaders.

Mungase's song was titled 'Chor|50 khokhe ekdum ok'

Mungase, an Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) resident, posted the video captioned "Chor|50 khokhe ekdum ok" on March 25. With references to Surat, Guwahati, and Goa, the song is said to be critical of the present Shiv Sena-BJP government.

The khokha (crore) reference is thought to allude to the Thackeray Sena's claim that the rival Sena, headed by Chief Minister Shinde, took crores of rupees in order to destabilise the MVA government and form an alliance with the BJP in order to gain power.

The Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath East booked Mungase on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter), 504 (intentional insult to cause breach of peace), and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes).

Read Also Maha CM Eknath Shinde to perform puja at Saryu river bank in Ayodhya on April 9