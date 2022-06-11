e-Paper Get App

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Saturday, two days later than its usual date of arrival, covering central parts of the state and the Konkan region, an official of the India Metrological Department (IMD) here said.

"The southwest monsoon has arrived in parts of Konkan and central Maharashtra. It will bring some showers in the state with downpour in some areas of Konkan. The regions where heavy showers are likely to be witnessed have been alerted as well," the official said.

The conditions are favourable for the advancement of monsoon over Maharashtra for the next 48 hours, she said.

"If the conditions remain favourable, the monsoon system will progress further," she said.

