Mumbai: Asian Heart Institute hospital booked as patient's diamond earrings go missing

ANI

A Mumbai-based garments trader has registered a complaint with the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police, alleging that his mother’s diamond-studded earrings, which were family heirlooms, were stolen at the Asian Heart Institute earlier this year.

The complaint was lodged by Sandeep Visariya, 37, a Sewree resident, on Thursday. Visariya has stated that his mother Jyoti, 72 suffered breathing problems on January 20 this year and was admitted to the Asian Heart Institute the same day.

“As my mother was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and due to Covid restrictions in place, no one was allowed inside the ward. After she was shifted, I noticed that her diamond earrings worth Rs seven lakh, which were family heirlooms were missing,” Visariya has said.

He then inquired with the nurse attending to his mother, who told him that she would find out and get back to him soon. However, when there was no word from her for the next two to three days, Visariya himself inquired with the other nursing staff.

“I was told that the earrings were removed as per the hospital’s rules and were placed in the cupboard at the ICU, but were missing from there. They requested me to not lodge any complaint, and assured me that they would get to the bottom of the matter,” he said. However, even after Jyoti was discharged on February 2, there was no response from the nursing staff at the hospital, after which Visariya lodged a police complaint.