Soon, KEM hospital to offer evening OPD services

Mumbai: To better serve the growing number of patients, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to extend working hours of the out-patient departments (OPDs) at its hospitals until 11 pm.

Senior health officials said this measure would first be initiated at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, where the OPD has a footfall of above 8,000 daily. In the future, this system will also be introduced in other major hospitals. “Currently, OPDs in civic-run hospitals operate from 8 am to 4 pm. But now, we plan to keep it open till 11 pm, so that patients do not have to wait for treatment or come another day for check-up,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital, and medical director of civic-run hospitals.

“Almost 40 per cent of patients in the city prefer peripheral hospitals. Taking note of this, the BMC will start evening OPDs in five peripheral hospitals - Rajawadi, Bhabha, Shatabdi and two others,” he added.

Hospitals already have a monsoon ward, to treat patients suffering from seasonal infection and flu. Now that the monsoon is at an end, they plan to convert this space into the evening OPD. “In the next 15 days, evening OPDs will begin and function exactly like in daytime, with general physicians in attendance. We will also refer patients to specialists according to their ailments. If required, we could admit those patients with serious complaints for further treatment,” said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM hospital.

The need for an evening OPD was first raised by Dr Amay Ghole, president of the BMC health committee in June and the civic authority has decided to follow through.

Dr Ghole has said the health committee welcomes this move, as it is much needed. “It will reduce the burden on doctors and hospitals, as every day, thousands of people rush to OPDs. Once the evening OPDs begin, these crowds will be dispersed and patients will get better treatment,” he said.