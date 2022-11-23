Sonam Kapoor tweets on traffic woes, gets support

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Monday took to Twitter to complain about the traffic congestion between Juhu and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). “Do you think Bombay has the worst traffic in India? It's taken me 90 minutes from BKC to Juhu,” the actor tweeted.

The actor started a poll asking the netizens whether they agree with her statement and 60.2% agreed. One Twitter user said, “Yes, there is no carpooling, mufflers huffing puffing smoke creating air pollution, honking is every driver's favourite hobby creating noise pollution and the roadsides are full of trash creating general pollution. You are right! Mumbai traffic is among the worst.” Another said, “Not the worst traffic, but Mumbai does have the worst roads when compared to all 'A' class cities in India.”

“The reason is not worst traffic but mismanagement and the indisciplined people driving on the roads,” another tweeted, while one actually blamed the metro saying, “Yes. We should strongly oppose the construction of the Metro to quickly decongest the roads. Agreed with Sonam.”

Read Also Mumbai: Carnac demolition days a money spinner for BEST

Last weekend, the Mumbai traffic police diverted the traffic from ICICI Tower (southbound) – from November 19-20, to carry out work of AC machine lifting, removal, and installation in the space. Several roads were closed and traffic was diverted to alternative routes, as per a police notification.

It is also known that by September 2023, a flyover connecting BKC to Kurla's LBS Bridge will be thrown open to the public, which is expected to reduce traffic congestion at MTNL Junction and BKC.