Mumbai: Carnac demolition days a money spinner for BEST

Carnac bridge | Photo: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The mega block undertaken to demolish Carnac bridge proved to be a money spinner for cash strapped BEST. During the block, BEST operated 471 additional bus services (trips) and earned Rs3.17 lakh by ferrying nearly 50,000 passengers.

BEST claimed that these additional services covered areas affected by the block – Dadar, Byculla, CSMT and Wadala. On Nov 19, 72 additional trips were made by 17 buses in the block affected areas. These services were used by 3,331 passengers, generating a revenue of Rs23,820. A day later, 68 additional buses, including 22 AC buses, made 399 trips to ferry 45,578 passengers, generating a revenue of Rs2.93 lakh.

Owing to the block on Nov 19-20, trains between CSMT and Kalyan was suspended between 11pm on Saturday and 3.50pm on Sunday. Similarly, suburban services were not available between 11pm on Saturday and 5.52pm on Sunday between CSMT and Wadala on the Harbour line.

Though the traffic is comparatively lighter on Sundays than weekdays, the railways had requested BEST to run additional buses.