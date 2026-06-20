'Some People Can't Be Loyal': Sanjay Raut Shares Cryptic Post Amid War Of Words With Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Sena

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: As political tensions continue to intensify between UBT Sena and Shinde's Sena, with leaders from both sides engaging in a war of words, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a veiled attack against the rival party.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader posted an infographic with the text, "Kuch log Kuttey toh hoty hain Lekin wafa'daar Nahi hoty" (Some are dogs, but they are not loyal).

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Raut captioned the infographic as "Jai Maharashtra!".

This comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his address to Shiv Sena workers on the occasion of the party's 60th foundation day, took potshots at UBT Sena and defended his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. He claimed that people have endorsed the decision taken by his faction four years ago.

"People support the decision we took four years ago," he said.

Shinde took a swipe at statements made by the UBT Sena leaders during recent press conferences.

"This tiger is in front of you. Kutte jhund main aake bhokte hai, sher akela ata hai," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Raut announced that show-cause notices have been issued to the six absentees, initiating the formal process for their disqualification from the Lower House.

"The process for taking action has started," Raut declared during a press conference, adding, "We will make every effort to get them disqualified. If the Speaker of the Lok Sabha works according to the rules, the law, and the Supreme Court's directives, these people will be disqualified."

The buzz surrounding "Operation Tiger" gained significant momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six MPs from UBT Sena have expressed confidence in Eknath Shinde and have already joined his faction.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is reeling under the tremors of a potential second split within the Shiv Sena, as the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction grapples with a deepening internal rift.

As this happened, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he would step down from his position if the allegations levelled against him were proven true, but asserted that he would never allow the Shiv Sena to be handed over to "any thief".

Addressing party workers on the occasion of the Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day, Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, rejected speculation about a merger of the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Congress, and accused the BJP of weakening people's faith in democracy through its style of politics.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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