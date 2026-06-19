VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje Gets Grand Welcome In Nashik For Remaining 'Loyal' Amid 'Operation Tiger' | Video Screengrab

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje received a rousing welcome in Nashik on Friday morning following the dramatic political developments in New Delhi.

Amid reports that six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction revolted under the alleged "Operation Tiger," Waje remained loyal to party chief despite claims of lucrative offers and debt-waiver inducements.

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Party workers gathered in large numbers at Nashik Road Railway Station, greeting the MP with drumbeats, slogans and a celebratory procession.

According to party sources, several attempts were made to persuade Waje to switch sides. Two functionaries from the Shinde faction reportedly visited the Waje family residence in Sinnar and held discussions with his father, Prakash Waje, for nearly two hours. However, the family firmly rejected the proposal and reiterated its commitment to the party.

Speaking to supporters, Waje said, “I remain committed to the ideology on which I was elected. That gives me immense satisfaction. The decision I took was the right one, and the affection shown by party workers today is proof of that. I have always worked honestly. The love of workers was always there, but it has grown even more. I did not receive any offer; what I need, I am already getting, and that is more than enough for me.”

The grand reception was seen by party workers as a tribute to Waje’s loyalty during a period of intense political turbulence within the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp.