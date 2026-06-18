Why Pune Metro Line 3 Connecting Shivajinagar & Hinjawadi Got Delayed: The ‘Real Reason’ Revealed

PITCMRL CEO Anil Kumar Saini | Anand Chaini

Pune: The much-awaited Pune Metro Line 3, which connects the Hinjawadi IT park area with Shivajinagar in Pune city, has been delayed for quite a long time. It has already missed multiple deadlines promised by the authorities and will now most probably start in the coming fortnight. However, the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) officials on Thursday revealed the real reason why the metro line got delayed.

During a media address on Thursday, PITCMRL Chief Executive Officer Anil Kumar Saini clarified that the delay was attributable to several factors. He stated, "There hasn't been a significant delay. It has been a delay of one year. But by the end of this year, almost full operations will be executed on this metro line.”

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‘Unexpected Issues Came Up’

Pune Metro Line 3 passes through a mix of residential and commercial areas, as well as major highways and some of the Pune District’s busiest roads. As a result, the construction of the corridor faced several challenges and was far more complex than initially anticipated, according to PITCMRL officials. PITCMRL CEO Anil Kumar Saini acknowledged the delay in the project's completion but said it was caused by circumstances beyond the company's control.

He said, "Every project has its issues. We have to carry out metro work in a highly urbanised environment. Traffic is moving, and construction is also happening repeatedly. There are reasons. I won't go deep into it. But issues have come up. Unexpected issues have come up. There are a lot of issues. If you compare the delay to the issues we faced, the delay is not significant. It's only a one-year delay."

Speaking further, Anil Kumar Saini said, "The total cost of this project is over Rs 8,500 crore. More than 85% of the metro's future revenue is expected to come from passenger fares. However, the delays have led to an increase in the overall project cost, and PITCMRL will bear the additional expenditure."

Other Reasons Behind Delay…

Despite the project being more than 96% complete, Pune Metro Line 3 has faced multiple challenges that delayed its launch. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a PMRDA official told The Free Press Journal, “One of the biggest setbacks was a shortage of skilled labour. Global supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia also delayed the procurement of critical electrical and signalling components.”

Officials have explained that construction through densely populated areas, including the double-decker flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk, and unexpected engineering issues such as an underground water leak near the Pashan ramp, further slowed progress.

While the elevated corridor is largely complete, several stations are still awaiting finishing works, including entry and exit structures, footbridges and escalators. Delays in these works also pushed back mandatory safety inspections by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Authorities have now opted for a phased rollout, with the first section expected to open after statutory approvals.

Two Stations Will Open Next Year…

Although most of Pune Metro Line 3 is expected to become operational by the end of 2026, PITCMRL CEO Anil Kumar Saini said two of the 23 stations will not be opened this year. These two stations are expected to become operational only by March 2027. Saini said the delayed stations are Station Nos. 20 and 22, located in the Shivajinagar area of Pune.

According to the PMRDA website, these correspond to the stations near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Shimla Office Square. Explaining the delay, Saini said construction at these stations was permitted only during limited time windows due to their location in a busy part of the city. He added that logistical challenges also contributed to the delay in completing the works.