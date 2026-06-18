 Operation Tiger: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Camp Claims 25 Shiv Sena-UBT Corporators May Switch Sides In BMC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOperation Tiger: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Camp Claims 25 Shiv Sena-UBT Corporators May Switch Sides In BMC

Operation Tiger: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Camp Claims 25 Shiv Sena-UBT Corporators May Switch Sides In BMC

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has claimed “Operation Tiger” in the BMC, alleging that around 20–25 Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators may switch sides amid reports of internal unrest and possible rebellion. Shiv Sena (UBT) has denied the claims, calling them baseless rumours aimed at creating confusion and political advantage ahead of elections.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
Operation Tiger: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Camp Claims 25 Shiv Sena-UBT Corporators May Switch Sides In BMC
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Amid speculation over unrest within Shiv Sena (UBT) following reports that six of its Lok Sabha MPs were considering a rebellion, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed that "Operation Tiger" will soon be carried out in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The party alleged that around 25 corporators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp are willing to switch sides and join the Shinde faction.

In the 2026 BMC elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) win 65 seats, while Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured 29 corporators. Escalating the political pressure on Shiv Sena (UBT), Amey Ghole, group leader of Shinde Sena in BMC, claimed that a significant number of corporators elected on the UBT ticket are exploring a switch to the Shinde camp. He alleged growing dissatisfaction within the party, saying corporators feel neglected and are unable to secure meetings with the Thackeray leadership.

Read Also
Operation Tiger: Maharashtra Police Provides Y-Plus Security To Six Dissident Sena UBT MPs
Operation Tiger: Maharashtra Police Provides Y-Plus Security To Six Dissident Sena UBT MPs

"Just as MPs and MLAs have reached out to us, corporators are also in contact with our leaders. Around 20 to 25 corporators have conveyed their willingness to join us. Discussions are underway, but these developments take time," he said.

Dismissing the claims as baseless, Kishori Pednekar, Opposition leader in BMC and senior UBT corporator said, "Not a single Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator is planning to leave the party. "These are merely rumours being spread by the Shinde Sena to create confusion and gain political mileage," she said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on