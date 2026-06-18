Operation Tiger: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Camp Claims 25 Shiv Sena-UBT Corporators May Switch Sides In BMC

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Mumbai: Amid speculation over unrest within Shiv Sena (UBT) following reports that six of its Lok Sabha MPs were considering a rebellion, the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed that "Operation Tiger" will soon be carried out in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The party alleged that around 25 corporators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp are willing to switch sides and join the Shinde faction.

In the 2026 BMC elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) win 65 seats, while Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured 29 corporators. Escalating the political pressure on Shiv Sena (UBT), Amey Ghole, group leader of Shinde Sena in BMC, claimed that a significant number of corporators elected on the UBT ticket are exploring a switch to the Shinde camp. He alleged growing dissatisfaction within the party, saying corporators feel neglected and are unable to secure meetings with the Thackeray leadership.

"Just as MPs and MLAs have reached out to us, corporators are also in contact with our leaders. Around 20 to 25 corporators have conveyed their willingness to join us. Discussions are underway, but these developments take time," he said.

Dismissing the claims as baseless, Kishori Pednekar, Opposition leader in BMC and senior UBT corporator said, "Not a single Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator is planning to leave the party. "These are merely rumours being spread by the Shinde Sena to create confusion and gain political mileage," she said.

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