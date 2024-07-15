Soil Slippage In Ratnagiri Disrupts Konkan Railway Services; Multiple Trains Cancelled & Diverted

Konkan Railway | Wikimedia Commons

Due to a soil slippage incident between Diwankhavati and Vinhere in the Ratnagiri region of the Konkan Railway, several trains have been cancelled and others diverted. The soil slippage occurred at 4:48 PM on July 14, 2024, causing significant disruption to rail services. The railway authorities have promptly announced the affected trains and issued alternative routes for diverted trains to ensure passenger safety and continuity of travel.

In view of the soil slippage taken place at Km 79/4-6 between Diwankhavati - Vinhere section of Ratnagiri region the following trains are cancelled, diverted, regulated & rescheduled. @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @WesternRly @GMSRailway @SWRRLY pic.twitter.com/EKsfl8Adwt — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 14, 2024

In view of the soil slippage taken place at Km 79/4-6 between Diwankhavati - Vinhere section of Ratnagiri region the following trains are cancelled & diverted.@RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @WesternRly @GMSRailway @SWRRLY pic.twitter.com/a7QrUBdKMz — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 14, 2024

In view of the soil slippage taken place at Km 79/4-6 between Diwankhavati - Vinhere section of Ratnagiri region the following trains are cancelled & re-diverted. @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @WesternRly @GMSRailway @SWRRLY pic.twitter.com/1JKVdTXiQQ — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 14, 2024

The following trains have been fully cancelled to prevent any potential hazards and delays:

1) Train no 12133 Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Jn. Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

2) Train no 20111 Mumbai CSMT Madgaon Jn. "The Konkan Kanya" Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

3) Train no. 11003 Mumbai CSMT Madgaon Jn. "The Tutari" Express journey commences on 15/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

4) Train no 50104 Ratnagiri Diva Passenger journey commences on 15/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

5) Train no 12051 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Jn. "The Janshatabdi" Express journey commences on 15/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

6) Train no 10105 Diva -Sawantwadi Road Express journey commences on 15/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

7) Train no 50107 Sawantwadi Road Madgaon Jn. passenger journey commencing on 15/07/2024 is fully cancelled.

In view of the soil slippage taken place at Km 79/4-6 between Diwankhavati - Vinhere section of Ratnagiri region the following trains are cancelled.@RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @WesternRly @GMSRailway @SWRRLY pic.twitter.com/fVkGkzoLV3 — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 15, 2024

In view of the soil slippage taken place at Km 79/4-6 between Diwankhavati - Vinhere section of Ratnagiri region the following trains are cancelled & short terminated. @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/KGLMIhdGGK — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 15, 2024

In view of the soil slippage taken place at Km 79/4-6 between Diwankhavati - Vinhere section of Ratnagiri region the following trains are rescheduled. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/55XLKP8J55 — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 15, 2024

In addition, several trains have been diverted to avoid the affected section:

1) Train no. 22150 Pune Jn. Emakulam Jn. The Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan - Lonavala Daund Jn. Wadi - Guntakal - Dharmavaram Jn. Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

2) Train no. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan Lonavala Daund Jn. Wadi Guntakal - Renigunta - Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

3) Train no. 16335 Gandhidham Nagercoil Express journey commences on 12/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan - Lonavala Pune Jn. Wadi Guntakal Renigunta - Jolarpettai A

4) Train no. 12284 H. Nizamuddin Emakulam Jn. The Express journey commences on 13/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan Lonavala Daund Jn. Wadi Guntakal Dharmavaram Jn.. Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

5) Train no. 09057 Udhna - Mangaluru Jn Special journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan Lonavala Daund Jn. Wadi Guntakal Dharmavaram Jn. Jolarpettai - Palakkad Shoranur, Mangaluru Jn.

6) Train no. 12432 H. Nizamuddin Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Panvel Lonavala - Daund Jn. Wadi- Guntakal - Renigunta Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

7) Train no, 12618 H. Nizamuddin Emakulam Jn. The Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Bhusaval Jn. Manmad Jn. Daund Jn. Wadi Guntakal Renigunta Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans. The inconvenience caused due to these changes is deeply regretted, and railway authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy at the earliest.