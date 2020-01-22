Sodomised boy hangs self, 14 hostel mates arrested

Nagpur: Fourteen students from a hostel in Chandrapur were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising a Class 12 boy, who later committed suicide on January 18, police said.

The boy used to stay in the same hostel as the accused and his 18-page suicide note has detailed the sexual assaults perpetrated on him, a Chandrapur police station official said.

"He hanged himself in his Seva Dal hostel room on January 18. The 18-page suicide note was found on Monday. He has given explicit details of the sexual assaults after which we arrested the 14 boys staying in the same hostel as well as its watchman," he said. They have been charged with abetment to suicide, unnatural sexual offences.