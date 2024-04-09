 SoBo Routes To Go Off For Gudi Padwa Rally, Alternate Routes Issued By Traffic Police
Mumbai Traffic Police have announced restrictions for traffic to avoid congestion from 6 am to 3 pm.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 06:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police | Vijay Gohil

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa today - April 9 - a huge crowd is expected in the South Mumbai routes and considering the same, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced restrictions for traffic to avoid congestion from 6 am to 3 pm.

The first closed road will be V.P Road - from the junction of C.P Tank Circle to the junction of Nityanand Hotel - for traffic as well as for parking. The alternate route for vehicles coming from Prarthana Samaj Junction aka Reliance Hospital Junction - southbound - is the right turn towards S.V.P Road.

The R.R Road - from S.V.P Road junction to the junction of M.K Road (Saifee Hospital Building) shall be closed for traffic and parking. Instead, vehicles can take the right turn towards S.V.P Road.

article-image

The B.J Road from M.K Road (Ghoda Gadi junction) to Khattar Galli (Vinay Hotel junction) will be closed for traffic and parking, instead, vehicles on B.J Road (southbound) are to proceed towards M.K Road and go straight.

The J.S.S Road from S.V.P Road at Girgaon Church area to the junction of Shamaldas Gandhi junction will be closed for traffic and parking. Instead, the vehicles going for J.S.S Road (southbound) shall take the left turn towards M.K Road and then the right turn towards Vardhman junction. Traffic will go back to usual after 3 pm on Tuesday.

