Gudi Padwa 2024: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2024
Gudi Padwa is one of the biggest festival of Maharashtra.
Gudi Padwa 2024 is celebrated on the 9th April.
It is celebrated along with the beginning of Chaitra Navratri and Ugadi festival.
People celebrate Gudi Padwa by decorating their houses, cooking food and making puran poli, and performing rituals of the festival.
Dress up in traditional attire with Paithani silk saree and kurta for the celebration of the festival.
Celebrate the occasion of Gudi Padwa with your friends and family.
Spread happiness and kindness around you. Happy Gudi Padwa!
