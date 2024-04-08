Gudi Padwa 2024: Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2024

Gudi Padwa is one of the biggest festival of Maharashtra.

FPJ/Canva

Gudi Padwa 2024 is celebrated on the 9th April.

FPJ/Canva

It is celebrated along with the beginning of Chaitra Navratri and Ugadi festival.

FPJ/Canva

People celebrate Gudi Padwa by decorating their houses, cooking food and making puran poli, and performing rituals of the festival.

FPJ/Canva

Dress up in traditional attire with Paithani silk saree and kurta for the celebration of the festival.

FPJ/Canva

Celebrate the occasion of Gudi Padwa with your friends and family.

FPJ/Canva

Spread happiness and kindness around you. Happy Gudi Padwa!

FPJ/Canva